Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Huge Staples Corner fire

  • Share
  1. Firefighters took three hours to get the blaze under control1 of 6
  2. Nearly 100 firefighters were at the scene2 of 6
  3. Firefighters took three hours to get the blaze under control3 of 6
  4. Dramatic video footage showed the sheer scale of the fire4 of 6
  5. 5 of 6
  6. 6 of 6
Metropolitan PoliceAcid attacks in 2017: The faces of some of last year's attackers as police reveal there was at least one incident EVERY DAY in London
The figure for 2017 shows a six-year-high for acid attacks in the capital
EalingMissing Northolt man Jason Lee Hobbs known to have Hillingdon, Surrey and Buckinghamshire connections
Anyone who has seen the 46-year-old is urged to contact Ealing police
ActonCharnelle Williams funeral fundraising page surpasses £2,000 target a week after her death at East Acton Underground station
The young woman died after being struck by a train on New Year's Day
StanmoreStanmore plane crash: Pilot remarkably escapes uninjured after aircraft comes down in field
Police say the light aircraft crash-landed in a field on Sunday (January 7)
BrentBoxer Bilal Fawaz represented England six times but now has nowhere to live and cannot work while on bail pending deportation
EXCLUSIVE: Watch champion boxer open up about his "taste of freedom" after being granted bail
London Fire BrigadeStaples Corner fire: Huge blaze completely destroys paint factory in 'significant fire' seen across London
Around 100 firefighters were sent to the blaze in Waterloo Road, Staples Corner, on Monday evening (January 8)
West London NewsHuge Staples Corner fire
West London NewsNew year, new you? Here are 7 easy running routes you can do in your lunch break
Getting healthier is by far the most common New Year's Resolution but very hard to act on
Trading StandardsChristmas presents warning after trader is jailed following seizure of 8,000 counterfeit and dangerous items
Kashif Haq had fake items worth more than £100,000, including iPhone chargers, Beats headphones and Hello Kitty dolls
knife crime'We're paying a heavy price' for Tory cuts says Sadiq Khan after four teenagers fatally stabbed over New Year
As re-offending rates increase, youth services close and schools face a major funding shortfall the Mayor calls on government to help
Queens Park Rangers FCFive QPR players who've played themselves into Ian Holloway's Burton Albion plans after Charlton victory
It was an emphatic performance by the under-23s in their victory over Charlton, with a few faces in particular standing out.
Fulham FCFIVE attackers Fulham could sign from Crystal Palace, Brighton, Leicester City and Burnley
We take a look at five attacking loan options for Fulham to boost promotion hopes
Brentford FCThe Peterborough Utd ace formerly of Ipswich Town and Luton Town that Brentford should sign
Should the Bees improve their strikeforce for 23-goal hitman?
Metropolitan PoliceAcid attacks in 2017: The faces of some of last year's attackers as police reveal there was at least one incident EVERY DAY in London
The figure for 2017 shows a six-year-high for acid attacks in the capital
Queens Park Rangers FCFormer Manchester City man Joey Barton slams ex-Stoke City boss Mark Hughes saying he was 'a terrible manager' during time at QPR
Hughes was sacked after a 2-1 defeat to Coventry City in the FA Cup this weekend, and reflecting on their time together at QPR, Barton said that the manager left a lot to be desired.
Fulham FCFulham will concentrate on the league after FA Cup exit - but it doesn't always help
We've crunched the data and had a look at whether being knocked out of the third round really does help you 'concentrate on the league'
Transfer WindowTransfer News LIVE: The latest Chelsea, Fulham, QPR and Brentford news and gossip
Here's all the latest transfer news and rumours from around west London
London Fire BrigadeStaples Corner fire: Huge blaze completely destroys paint factory in 'significant fire' seen across London
Around 100 firefighters were sent to the blaze in Waterloo Road, Staples Corner, on Monday evening (January 8)
West London NewsHuge Staples Corner fire
West London NewsNew year, new you? Here are 7 easy running routes you can do in your lunch break
Getting healthier is by far the most common New Year's Resolution but very hard to act on
Top Stories
London Fire BrigadeStaples Corner fire: Huge blaze completely destroys paint factory in 'significant fire' seen across London
Around 100 firefighters were sent to the blaze in Waterloo Road, Staples Corner, on Monday evening (January 8)
knife crime'We're paying a heavy price' for Tory cuts says Sadiq Khan after four teenagers fatally stabbed over New Year
As re-offending rates increase, youth services close and schools face a major funding shortfall the Mayor calls on government to help
Trading StandardsChristmas presents warning after trader is jailed following seizure of 8,000 counterfeit and dangerous items
Kashif Haq had fake items worth more than £100,000, including iPhone chargers, Beats headphones and Hello Kitty dolls
Metropolitan PoliceThe faces of some of last year's acid attackers as police reveal there was at least one incident EVERY DAY in London in 2017
The figure for 2017 shows a six-year-high for acid attacks in the capital
BrentBoxer Bilal Fawaz represented England six times but now has nowhere to live and cannot work while on bail pending deportation
EXCLUSIVE: Watch champion boxer open up about his "taste of freedom" after being granted bail
ActonCharnelle Williams funeral fundraising page surpasses £2,000 target a week after her death at East Acton Underground station
The young woman died after being struck by a train on New Year's Day
StanmoreStanmore plane crash being examined by Air Accidents Investigation Branch
Remarkably, the pilot walked away from the wreckage on Sunday (January 7)
CrimeKyall Parnell murder investigation: Met Police make third arrest after 17-year-old stabbed on New Year's Eve in Tulse Hill
17-year-old Kyall Parnell, was one of four youngsters to tragically die in a 24-hour period in London
BrentCouple who met on dating site found guilty of plotting Christmas terror attack
The couple plotted carnage with a homemade bomb or ricin attack
CrimeNew Year's Eve stabbings: Six arrests made after teenager's death in Enfield
The 18-year-old died of a stab wound to the chest, according to a post-mortem examination
ChiswickEight flee shop in Chiswick after basement fire
21 firefighters spent more than 90 minutes tackling the flames on Monday afternoon (January 8)
TwickenhamPedestrian dies in hospital two days after collision with Audi at bus stop
The woman, in her 40s, sadly died on Saturday (January 6)
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay