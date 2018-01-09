Huge Staples Corner fire

NewsgalleryHuge Staples Corner fire ShareByKatherine Clementine07:25, 9 JAN 2018Updated07:26, 9 JAN 2018Firefighters took three hours to get the blaze under control (Image: London Fire Brigade)1 of 6Nearly 100 firefighters were at the scene (Image: London Fire Brigade)2 of 6Firefighters took three hours to get the blaze under control (Image: London Fire Brigade)3 of 6Dramatic video footage showed the sheer scale of the fire (Image: Christina Rezik Mount)4 of 6 (Image: @BlakeRidder)5 of 6 (Image: London Fire Brigade)6 of 6