The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former QPR midfielder Trevor Sinclair has been slammed by a football equality organisation after he was ordered to do community service for racially abusing a policeman when he was arrested while twice over the drink-drive limit.

The ex- England footballer , 44, must carry out 150 hours voluntary work for his "failings" and was also given a 20-month drink-driving ban.

The TV pundit had asked a police officer if he was being arrested because he was black and accused the police of racism before urinating in a patrol car, Blackpool Magistrates' Court heard on Tuesday (January 2).

Sinclair continued being racist after he was taken to the cells at Blackpool police station.

Sinclair, of Victory Boulevard, Lytham, Lancashire, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drink-driving and a racially aggravated public order offence committed at around 8.45pm on November 12 last year.

Passing sentence, District Judge Jeff Brailsford ordered Sinclair to pay £500 compensation to PC Gareth Evans and gave the defendant 150 hours community service for each offence, to run concurrently.

(Image: PA)

He also banned him from the road for 20 months.

Nick Freeman, representing Sinclair, said the "catalyst" for his behaviour that night was being subjected to racism, in front of his family, while out having a meal hours earlier.

Mr Freeman said a woman had approached the father-of-four, patting him on the head and calling him a "little chocolate man".

After Sinclair's guilty pleas, the prosecution dropped other charges including assault on a police officer, failing to provide a specimen and criminal damage.

(Image: PA)

Kick It Out chair Lord Ouseley said: "There is too much racism across society currently, with it being even more regrettable and unacceptable when it is perpetrated by individuals who should know better.

"Trevor Sinclair has accepted personal responsibility for his failings in this regard.

"Trevor has proved to be a popular and successful role model in the past for the next generation of football players and supporters, and will no doubt wish to take the necessary steps to ensure that he never abuses again.

"Kick It Out would offer support and guidance to any individual or organisation which seek reform through training on matters of equality, inclusion and cohesion."

Sinclair is a member of the Football Association's 13-strong simulation panel, which reviews alleged incidents of deception of match officials.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .