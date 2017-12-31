The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are increasing fears for a teenage girl who has been missing from her South Yorkshire home since Christmas Day.

Alexandra Zurawaska, 16, was last seen in South Yorkshire at around 7pm on December 25 (Monday).

She is believed to have travelled to Sutton and has links to Hounslow, Brent , Richmond and Enfield.

She is white, around 5ft tall and of medium build, with brown hair.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

When she was last seen she was wearing a khaki knee-length coat with a fur-lined hood, khaki tracksuit trousers and Timberland-style boots.

She also had a Land Rover bicycle with her.

Metropolitan Police has launched a missing person's appeal to find Alexandra who it is thought to be "vulnerable" and may be in the company of an older man.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Officers are growing concerned for her welfare. Anyone who has seen Alexandra is asked to call police."

Anyone who may have seen Alexandra or who has information about her whereabouts is urged to call the police on 101 or or tweet @MetCC.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android