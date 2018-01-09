The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are growing fears for a vulnerable Romanian man missing from Hillingdon.

Gheorghe Floria was visiting family in the Hayes area and has not been seen since 10am on Monday (January 8).

The 60-year-old does not speak English and has early onset dementia.

He was last seen wearing the same clothes as in this picture.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Officers are increasingly concerned for his safety and ask anyone who has seen him or who may have information about his whereabouts to call police on 101.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .