A woman in Eastcote was rescued by firefighters after a smoke alarm woke her up while her kitchen was ablaze.

London Fire Brigade believes the fire started in the kitchen when a pan was left on the hob.

The smoke alarm sounded and woke the woman, who called the fire brigade .

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday (December 31) in Dean Croft Road.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued her from the house and she was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service.

Firefighter Clifford Meane, who was at the scene, said: "Thankfully the smoke alarm woke the woman up and she was able to call us.

"It’s really easy to forget about pots and pans simmering away, especially in the evening and so never leave your cooking unattended.

"The fire damaged a small section of the kitchen but it did create a lot of smoke which can be very dangerous.

(Image: Google Maps)

"This shows how important smoke alarms are but also heat detectors for kitchens.

"These are designed for use in the kitchen and go off when a certain temperature is reached."

Mr Meane continued: "As a minimum, you should have at least one smoke alarm fitted on the ceiling of every floor in your home, however, we recommend you fit one in every room you regularly use as well as in the hallway.

"Do not place smoke alarms in kitchens or bathrooms as the steam can damage the unit or unintentionally activate it.

"Ideal locations for smoke alarms include rooms where electrical equipment is left switched on, such as living rooms or bedrooms."

Two fire engines from Ruislip and Harrow stations attended the incident.

The Brigade was called at 2.50am and the fire was under control at 3.21am.

