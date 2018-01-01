The video will start in 8 Cancel

A person struck by a train at East Acton underground station on Monday morning (January 1) sadly died.

Emergency services responded to reports of someone hit by a train at 8.30am.

The Central line was shut down between White City and North Acton while London Ambulance Service and British Transport Police attended the incident.

A BTP spokesman said:"We were called to East Acton underground station at around 8.30am today.

"A person was found to have been struck by a train. Officers and ambulance attended and sadly the person was found to have died at the scene."

There were severe delays on the Central line between North Acton and Ealing Broadway and West Ruislip in following the incident.

The Central line service had returned to normal at 3pm.

The incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and enquiries are being made to identify the person and inform their next of kin.

