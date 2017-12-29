The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman in her 20s reportedly jumped onto the train tracks at Ealing Broadway station on Friday morning (December 29).

Emergency services were called to the incident at 7.48am.

According to Metropolitan Police, a woman believed to be in her 20s was reported to have jumped onto the tracks.

She is believed to have suffered facial injuries, police added.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) also attended and has been contacted for comment.

(Image: Google)

Rail delays are expected until 10am.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.