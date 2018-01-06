The video will start in 8 Cancel

Metropolitan Police is appealing for help in finding an 80-year-old woman who has disappeared from her home in Kilburn .

Edith Shiells, of West Kilburn, was last seen at around 1pm on Friday (January 5).

The 80-year-old is 4ft 2ins tall and of a slim built.

Launching an appeal on Twitter, a Met Police spokesman appealed for help in locating Ms Shiells.

The spokesman said: “Can you help officers find 80-year-old Edith Shiells, who has been missing from her home in West Kilburn since Friday?"

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of Ms Shiells should call police on 101.

