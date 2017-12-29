Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

School children in Chelsea have helped those less fortunate than themselves after donating a large sum to charity.

The Hampshire School Chelsea gave the proceeds from its Christmas fair to the World’s End Under Fives Centre.

The charity was chosen by the kids at the Manresea Road prep school, who helped raise the £5,417 through activities such as a raffle, Great Bake Off and a cookie and gingerbread biscuit sale in King’s Road.

The World’s End Under Five’s Centre has been working in the community for 30 years, providing a number of childcare and family support services to parents with young children.

Chairman Dee Dainton said: “We are so pleased and appreciative to The Hampshire School Chelsea for fundraising on our behalf.

“This is a marvellous way to celebrate our thirty years as a charity working within one of Kensington and Chelsea’s most deprived areas.

“Our families will benefit greatly from these monies, particularly as it will enable us to continue providing our cooking sessions.

“All the children and staff are so excited that we will be getting an interactive whiteboard, which will support the children’s learning.”

The Hampshire School Chelsea headmaster Donal Brennan said: “I am very proud of our children for the amount of funds that they have raised for our charity beneficiary this year.

“The Worlds End Under Fives Centre is a wonderful local charity that helps so many families by providing free and affordable education and family support services.

"Charity and helping others is at the heart of our community at The Hampshire School Chelsea, and we are delighted to extend our support into our local community.”

