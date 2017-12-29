The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man who targeted two "vulnerable" women in separate attacks has been jailed for eight years.

Andrew Alexander, 37, of Sutton Lane South, Chiswick was sentenced after he was found guilty of the burglary of an 87-year-old woman and the robbery of an 84-year-old woman at Kingston Crown Court on September 15.

During the first incident, at around 8pm on November 22 last year, Alexander followed an 87-year-old pensioner into the communal area of her flat in Albert Street, Camden.

When asked by the woman who he was there to see, the 37-year-old failed to reply, stole the lady's handbag and fled.

The victim collapsed in her flat around an hour later, resulting in her being taken to a north London hospital by London Ambulance Service for treatment.

According to police she was found to have suffered a brain haemorrhage and now requires 24-hour palliative care.

During the second incident on January 2 this year, Alexander's victim was approached from behind when she was walking along Sutton Court Road in Chiswick.

He pushed the 84-year-old to the ground and stole her handbag.

The victim sustained an injury to her knee and was left very distressed by the attack.

Police managed to identify and arrest Alexander after he left evidence at the scene of the Chiswick assault.

He was arrested on the same day and found in possession of property from the first victim.

Following a joint investigation by Hounslow CID and the Central North Command Unit, Alexander was charged with burglary and robbery.

"I would like to thank all of those who have assisted in this investigation" said detective constable Brett Jones of the Central North Command Unit.

He added: "Alexander's crimes have had a devastating effect on his victims; his actions were both callous and predatory.

"I hope this sentence will bring some satisfaction and relief to the victims, their families, and the public in general.

"Alexander is a man that preys on the most vulnerable members of our community and I am glad he has been brought to justice."

After an eight-day trial, Alexander was found guilty of both robbery and burglary and was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Friday (December 15).

