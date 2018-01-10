Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inquest into the death of a young Ealing woman with a "contagious smile" has been opened to establish the cause of her death.

Charnelle Candice Williams, known as "Weez", was named locally as the woman who died after being struck by a train at East Acton Station on New Year's Day.

The inquest was opened and adjourned on Tuesday (January 9) by coroner Miss Ormond-Walshe at West London Coroner's Court.

The hearing is to be listed on a date yet to be fixed in May or June this year, at the same court.

Emergency services had responded to reports of a person hit by a train at the station at around 8.30am on New Year's Day (January 1).

Heartfelt tributes poured in for the 23-year-old, from Greenford , in the days that followed, and a crowdfunding page was set up to assist the family with funeral costs.

More than, £2,435 had been raised.

Lee Fail, who set up the page to raise £2,000, wrote: "I have set up this page to help the family of Charnelle.

"Charnelle was killed on New Year's Day.

"Charnelle was such a good friend to all of us and would always be there for any of us.

"She was loved by all.

"I just want us to be able to help her family at this very sad time."

Paying tribute to Weez, one friend, Cas, told getwestlondon : "She touched so many people's hearts, she was such a kind, caring person.

"Her smile was contagious, she would liven up any setting. She was loved by so many and her memory will always live on.

"Her soul was too beautiful for this ugly place."

Jane Wheatley, who lived in Southall , knew Charnelle since she was a child and said she was "adored by everyone".

In a matter of hours, the fundraising page to help the family with funeral costs had reached hundreds of pounds.

