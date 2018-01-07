The video will start in 8 Cancel

Camden Market was on lockdown on Sunday morning (January 7) after a gang reportedly tried to "blow up" a cash machine.

Metropolitan Police is investigating after the failed attempt to gain access to a cash point led to a mass evacuation of Londoners from the popular market.

Officers were called to Chalk Farm Road, at the junction with Harmwood Street, at 11.13am after hearing reports of suspects attempting to “blow up a cash machine”.

No trace of explosives was found but police found evidence of an unsuccessful attempt to force entry into the machine using power tools.

No money was stolen and there are no reports of injuries, police said.

A crime scene remains in place while specialist officers are on the scene and no arrests have been made.

Speaking on Twitter after the incident, Camden Bloggers said: "Police cordoned off the road at the bridge.

"Roads are all open again now - cordon has been reduced to an area just around Camden Locks hair salon whilst police investigate.

"Camden Market open as usual."

Anyone with information concerning this attempted theft is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD2513/7Jan.

