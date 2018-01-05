The video will start in 8 Cancel

Notorious black cab rapist John Worboys, who targeted women who had been drinking at trendy nightspots in Chelsea and the West End, is to be released from prison.

The 60-year-old was found guilty of assaulting 12 women during an 18-month reign of terror and sentenced indefinitely in 2009.

He was told at the time he would spend a minimum of eight years behind bars, after he drugged and sexually assaulted his passengers.

Police have previously said the former stripper and adult film star’s alleged victims numbered more than 100.

The decision to release Worboys, from Rotherhithe in south London, has been criticised by a rape and sexual abuse support centre, which said it was “too soon for this dangerous and manipulative perpetrator to be released into the public”.

At his sentencing Worboys was told he would not be released until parole officials were convinced he did not pose a threat to women.

In a statement the Parole Board said: “We can confirm that a three-member panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Mr John Worboys, following an oral hearing.

“The arrangements for Mr Worboys’ release will be managed by the Ministry of Justice.”

Many of his victims were young women who had been drinking at venues in the West End and Chelsea.

The cabbie offered them Champagne spiked with powerful sedatives to celebrate a fictional lottery win, backed up with a carrier bag stuffed full of cash.

The drugs left the women insensible and unable to protect themselves as he pounced on them in the back of the vehicle.

During his trial a 22-year-old woman from Pinner a court she managed to escape from Worboys after pretending to sip the Champagne he had offered her.

According to a government website an indeterminate sentence has no fixed length and is given if a court thinks an offender is a danger to the public.

Yvonne Traynor, CEO of Rape Crisis South London, described the time Worboys spent in prison as “woefully short”.

She said: “It feels far too soon for this dangerous and manipulative perpetrator to be released into the public having served this woefully short time in prison.

“He may be free to live amongst us but the women he raped will never be totally free from his despicable actions.”

Following his sentencing five police officers were disciplined following an inquiry into a catalogue of errors that left a taxi driver free to assault his victim.

