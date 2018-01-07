The video will start in 8 Cancel

British Transport Police has launched an appeal to find the owner of a diamond engagement ring which was found in Oxford Circus station on Tuesday (January 2).

The diamond ring was handed to station staff and officers are now “keen to unite it with its rightful owner”.

Sergeant Mark Parfitt, from BTP, said uniting the ring with its owner could “make their New Year”.

“I am sure that the person who lost this ring is devastated and desperate to have it back,” he said.

“Who knows, this could have been an engagement ring following the New Year's Eve celebrations.

“It would be great to make their New Year by returning it to them."

He added: “If you are the owner, please contact us with proof that the ring belongs to you.”

If you are the owner of the engagement ring, please contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quote reference 451 of 02/01/2018.

