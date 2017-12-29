The video will start in 8 Cancel

Teachers have been using virtual reality (VR) video of Nazi bombings to educate pupils about the London Blitz during World War II.

Animated footage by a Surrey company helped children better understand the atrocities of the air raids on the capital.

The London Blitz gives a 360-degree, three-dimensional experience of the capital during a Luftwaffe air raid.

Pupils of a British School in Dubai were shown the video of the London under fire.

Leatherhead based animators Liquid Productions hope to take youngsters back in time to days like December 29, 1940, when the 57-day long Blitz attack reached its peak and more bombs hailed down onto London than on any other day of the Nazi campaign.

"Over 1,400 fires raged, one covering half a square mile," a spokesman for the company said.

"It was the night that the famous photograph of St Paul's Cathedral showing through smoke was taken by Herbert Mason and a night that 14 firefighters died, along with hundreds of civilians.

(Image: Liquid Productions)

Viewers can move around in the animated scenes of Holburn Station which served as and air shelter, while explosions go off overhead.

You can watch part of the video below. It works best with a VR headset:

Animators originally produced the video in 2015 to "showcase" how traditional stories could be presented using VR and it was shared on the Internet for anyone to watch.

Years later, at the end of 2017, the company realised teachers were using the content in their history lessons.

Animator Alex Green said: "We started receiving hundreds of comments online and were tagged in a video tweeted by JESS Dubai, a British School in Dubai.

"They had used our 360 film in a history lesson and recorded the reactions from children after they had experienced The Blitz.

"I’m so glad they reached out to us as their remarks left me genuinely speechless.

"I was bowled over by the impact our 360 film had made on their learning."

A video by the school shows the youngsters reaction to the animated air raid.

Later they were asked to write poems about the bombings.

One pupil said: "It was really quite real and helped me a lot with my writing as I could hear and feel what was happening during the Blitz."

(Image: Liquid Productions)

Tom Edge, a Year 6 teacher at the school, said: "The engagement, the questioning and the conversation that went on this year blew my mind because of the things the students were picking up on that you can't pick out just from a picture.

"The VR was so immersive and the descriptions we got out of it as a result were amazing.

"As a learning experience there is nothing else like it."

