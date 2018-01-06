Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Metropolitan Police is one of 27 forces across the UK to work with Missing People to help find and support vulnerable children and adults.

The charity recorded more than 50,000 reports of missing people in the capital, including almost 25,000 children.

According to the charity's latest impact report, its helpline received an alarming 115% rise in calls nationwide, resulting in 1,474 conversations with children and young people - 789 more than in 2015/2016.

Meanwhile, it recorded a 26% increase in reports of missing adults and listened to 2,277 calls vulnerable people - 473 more than before.

Sadly this increase is nothing new and Missing People have been working with local police forces to find missing children, young people and adults.

According to the charity's 2015/2016 data report, it received a total of 52, 834 concerned calls about missing children and adults.

23,944 of these reports were for missing children, while the charity dealt with 22,735 missing adult incidents.

The report also revealed that men living in the capital are more likely to go missing than women.

In 2015 and 2016, 24,369 men were reported missing compared to 22,341 missing females.

The charity is yet to publish its 2016/2017 data report specifying local findings.

A charity spokesman told getwestlondon that working with local police forces, including Met Police, is crucial to raising awareness, finding missing people and providing support once they are found.

He said: "We work in partnership with Surrey Police to help search for missing people and support families with missing loved ones.

"Police can refer a family with a missing loved one to the charity for support and seek our help with publicity or to send a message directly to the missing person phone giving them details of the charity's 24/7 helpline."

Last year Missing People trained 220 professionals across the country to deliver better return home support to young people.

Chief Constable Mike Veale, national policing lead for Missing People, said: "This is a hugely important subject which needs to be moved up the agenda of all the relevant authorities and there is always a need for greater partnership working, including with charities to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep people safe."

The charity spokesman, added: "Every two minutes someone goes missing in the UK.

"Of the 250,000 reports made to police each year, 98% of cases are closed within a week.

"The remaining 2% of people could still be missing months, years or even decades later.

"No matter how long a person is missing, their families left behind face unimaginable pain and trauma, living in limbo and unable to find closure.

"Thanks to incredible support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, our free and confidential helpline is open day and night to provide emotional support during dark times, and practical advice in moments of crisis."

Missing People is the only UK charity which offers a lifeline to those who have a missing loved one, or who are away from home.

If you are thinking of going missing, already away from home, or missing a loved one you can call or text Missing People on 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.

The charity is also appealing for donations to launch its pioneering research into the link between vulnerable people missing and becoming victims of crime.

To donate and find out more information and support, click here.

