Nearly four out of every 10 properties up for sale in the capital have had their original asking price lowered.

Findings from Zoopla show 39.45% of London property listings had seen a price reduction in November 2017 - up from 36.67% in July - and by an average of 7.39% (£53,251).

Kensington and Chelsea, home to some of the country’s most expensive properties , is the most discounted borough in value terms at 7.9% (£129,559), up from 7.77% four months earlier.

A list of top 10 boroughs in the capital with the greatest asking price reductions is dominated by west London, with Westminster then Hammersmith and Fulham coming next on the list.

Uxbridge comes ninth in another table, which looks at the highest proportion of asking price reductions. It shows 46.51% of properties on the market have been reduced.

Here, getwestlondon takes a look at some of the properties up for sale on Zoopla in west London which have reduced their asking prices.

Kensington and Chelsea

A newly refurbished four-bedroom flat in Lowndes Square, Knightsbridge, is currently up for sale for £7,750,000. That sounds like a lit (and it is) but its asking price was reduced by 35.4% in August 2017.

The property was originally put on the market in July 2017.

Westminster

A five-bed flat in George Street, Marylebone, currently has a £3,500,000 guide price. This is a 22.2% reduction on the earlier asking price.

The property was first listed in March 2016 and is described as having "great potential" and being "ideal for investment".

Hammersmith and Fulham

A six-bedroom terraced house in Lillie Road, Fulham , has reduced its asking price by a fifth.

The property is currently up for grabs for £2m, having been reduced by 20%.

Hillingdon

If living in a house or flat isn't your cup of tea, how about a houseboat?

This hand-built beauty is positioned on a permanent secure residential mooring adjacent to a private towpath in Uxbridge . It went on the market in March 2017 and was reduced in June by 18.2% to £225,000.

Ealing

The great thing about this property is that you can pay £4m and still get change back.

This lovely eight-bed detached house in Park Hill, Ealing , has been reduced by 20%, but will still cost you £3,999,950.

However, it does comes with a huge 85ft garden with a heated pool and attached 'granny flat'.

Hounslow

A semi-detached house for sale in Great West Road has been reduced by more than 26%.

The extended five-bedroom house has been finished to a quality and high standard with a lush modern interior throughout.

It was first listed in August 2017 and has a £550,000 guide price.

Brent

A four-bedroom maisonette in Danthorpe Road, Wembley , is currently up for grabs at £400,000 - but that's after a 27.3% reduction.

The first-floor property has been on the market since March 2017 and was last reduced in August.

Harrow

This seven-bed house is up for sale at £1m in Sudbury Court Road, Harrow .

It's been listed since May 2016 and has since been reduced by 28.6%.

It includes a two-bedroom 'granny flat'.

