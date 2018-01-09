The video will start in 8 Cancel

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing for help in identifying a man sought in connection with a violent assault at Kings Cross station.

On November 10, a woman was kicked in the back by a man in an unprovoked assault, causing her to fall down a flight of stairs.

The 52-year-old woman was walking through a concourse on the Underground at approximately 5.30pm when a man walking in the opposite direction shoulder barged her.

The man then turned around and followed the victim to the top of a flight of stairs where the assault took place.

A BTP spokesman said: "This was an extremely violent assault which was completely unprovoked.

"The victim was left with a fractured bone in her wrist along with bruising and soft tissue damage."

(Image: British Transport Police)

Officers would like to speak with the man shown in the CCTV images as they believe he holds important information.

(Image: British Transport Police)

If you know who he is, then please contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 430 of 10/11/2017. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

