The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two boys were injured when a gunman opened fire in an east London fast food restaurant on Friday evening (December 29).

Metropolitan Police , London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London Air Ambulance (LAA) were called the incident in Terrace Road, Plaistow at 8.38pm.

Witnesses reported seeing shots being fired into a fast food restaurant injuring two 16-year-old boys.

One of the boys suffered a gunshot wound to the back and the other suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

The injured teenagers were both rushed by LAS to an east London hospital from the scene.

Both the boy shot in the back and the boy shot in the leg are said to be in a stable condition and are being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The Met launched an appeal for witnesses to the shooting on Saturday morning (December 30).

A Met Police spokesman said: "Trident detectives are appealing for witnesses after a gunman opened fire on a fast food restaurant in Plaistow seriously injuring two boys on December 29.

"Anyone who witnessed this incident but has not yet come forward is asked to call the Trident incident room."

A Met investigation into what happened is ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed what happened is urged to contact Trident on 0208 201 2713 or dial 101.

Or to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .