If you're heading to central London to ring in the new year, you'll already know preparation is key.

You've (hopefully) booked your tickets and made sure you'll have a spot at a bar and something to eat, but what about actually getting there and home again, and staying safe?

Road closures will be in place in central London from 2pm on New Year's Eve (NYE) - Sunday (December 31) - and public transport is expected to be "extremely busy", according to Met Police.

Meanwhile, RMT union members will strike on NYE from 12.01am until 11.59pm as part of an ongoing dispute over the role of train guards. South Western Railway services will be affected, so check online before you travel.

So here's what you need to know about getting around the capital on the big day and how to stay safe.

How to travel for FREE on NYE

TfL says it has implemented service changes to "help celebrations run smoothly" and this includes FREE travel between 11.45pm on NYE and 4.30am on January 1.

This applies to the entire TfL network, including the Tube, London Overground, buses, the DLR and trams.

Tube services and station closures

The Tube will be running a normal Sunday service and all-night travel, though some stations will become exit only.

TfL says the Tube and rail will be the best way to get around.

Exit only stations

Blackfriars from 9.30pm



Covent Garden from 7pm



Leicester Square from 8pm (closes 11.30pm)



Southwark from 11.45pm

Station closures

Chalk Farm from 9pm - Camden Town is only a 12-minute walk away



Charing Cross from 7pm



Embankment riverside exit from 2pm, trains not stopping from 11.30pm until 00.15am



Lambeth North from 11.30pm



Leicester Square from 11.30pm



Piccadilly Circus from 11.30pm



Westminster exits two and three to Bridge Street from 4pm, whole station from 9.30pm

London Overground

Normal Sunday service will be running.

Overnight services

Overnight services will be operating on the following lines:

Richmond/Clapham Junction to Stratford

Highbury & Islington to Crystal Palace/West Croydon

Liverpool Street to Enfield Town/Chingford

Reduced services

There will be reduced services from Liverpool Street to Enfield Town/Chingford with trains not stopping at Bethnal Green, Cambridge Heath, London Fields, Hackney Downs and Clapton.

No service

On NYE, there will be no service on the following routes due to planned engineering work:

Gospel Oak to Barking

Romford to Upminster (until January 1 2018 - use bus 370 instead)

Edmonton Green and Cheshunt

Euston to Kilburn High Road until 12.15pm and from 8.30pm

DLR

Normal Sunday service will run until 00.30am then every 15 minutes until 10am on January 1 between:

Bank and Lewisham

Stratford and Canary Wharf

Tower Gateway and Beckton

Bank and Woolwich Arsenal

Stratford International and Canning Town

Trams

Trams will be running a normal Sunday service throughout the day.

Trams will operate a special all-night Sunday service which will continue into January 1 and will run every 30 minutes between:

Wimbledon and Beckenham Junction

Wimbledon and New Addington

Buses

Buses will run a Sunday service and extra night services.

From 2pm on New Year's Eve until around 6am the following day, buses in and around central London will start to be diverted or will terminate earlier than usual due to road closures.

For full information on affected routes, see TfL's website here.

From 6.30pm, buses will be running from the following locations outside of the event area:

Elephant & Castle - towards south and south east London

Green Park - towards west and south west London

Holborn - towards north and east London

Hyde Park Corner - towards north, west and south London

Imperial War Museum - towards south London

Marble Arch - towards north, west and south London

Oxford Circus - towards north and north west London

Tottenham Court Road - towards north London

Vauxhall - towards south and south east London

Victoria - towards north, west and south London

Road and bridge closures

From 2pm on NYE road and bridge closures will be in place until 6am on New Year's Day.

According to Transport for London (TfL), these are:

From 2pm

Westminster Bridge will be closed in both directions

Victoria Embankment closed in both directions from Southwark Bridge to Bridge Street

Parliament Square, Whitehall and Millbank from Parliament Square to Lambeth Bridge, Victoria Street from Parliament Square to Buckingham Gate will also be closed

The Southbound bus lane on Waterloo Bridge will be restricted and as a result slow moving traffic is expected in the area

From 5pm

There will be closures around Chichley Street and Belvedere Road on the south side of the Thames

From 7.30pm

Waterloo Bridge, including the Kingsway underpass, will be closed

From 8pm

This is the big one - the full closure of central London starts at 8pm, including the above. The boundaries are:

Vauxhall Bridge Road in the west

Southwark Bridge in the east

Oxford Street in the north

Elephant and Castle in the south

Roads around St Paul's and Mansion House in the City of London will be closed

Additional roads to the east at Tower Hill may also need to be closed

While most roads will reopen at 6am on January 1, some will stay in place until 6pm for the New Year's Day Parade.

Roadworks

Highbury Corner Bridge: A 1 Holloway Road closed in both directions between Highbury Corner roundabout and Digswell Street. Local access arrangements necessary and routes on diversion

Chelsea Embankment works: C helsea Embankment will be closed to westbound traffic from Chelsea Bridge Road to Beaufort Street

More information is available on TfL's website here.

Taxis

Taxis will cost an extra £4 per journey.

Fireworks tickets

Tickets to the fireworks have now sold out. If you missed out, fear not, there are areas where you can watch the display for free.

Staying safe

Metropolitan Police has been working with the Mayor's Office, British Transport Police, Westminster Council and TfL to ensure those watching the fireworks and enjoying other events in London stay safe.

Met Police has reminded revellers that while there is no specific threat for NYE in London, people should remain vigilant and report anything suspicious.

Armed and covert police will be visible, and dogs, vehicle barriers, CCTV and automatic number plate recognition will be in use.

"Security is paramount for us, and so we ask for patience and co-operation when getting through the check and search points," said Superintendent Nick Aldworth, the Met's spokesperson for NYE.

The Met's top tips for staying safe:

If you don't have a ticket, watch the coverage on television

Most bars and clubs are ticket only or you need to book in advance

If you're going to be outside for the fireworks, make sure you wrap up warm as there is likely to be lots of waiting around

Travel around town by public transport, if you drive into town during the day you won't be able to drive home once road closures have been put in place

Check online before you travel and be prepared to queue

Criminals use the cover of crowds to commit crime - keep a close eye on all your belongings and only carry the essentials

