The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lone woman was attacked with acid and left with life-changing burns in a vile attack in Canary Wharf.

She had been walking in Westferry Road just before 7pm on Wednesday (December 27) when the noxious substance was thrown on her.

The victim, aged 36, has been left with life-changing injuries to her leg and face. She was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service.

Metropolitan Police said the substance was tested and confirmed as a strong acid solution.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Officers are currently reviewing CCTV and pursuing a number of leads to identify the suspect, who was not seen by the victim.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information that could assist the investigation, call Tower Hamlets CID on 0208 754 4550 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .