A man found collapsed outside a central London hospital having suffered a heart attack on Boxing Day is fighting for his life.

He was discovered outside University College Hospital (UCH) at around 4.30pm on Tuesday (December 26).

He is currently in UCH in an induced coma and according to medical professionals his condition as "life-threatening."

The man was not carrying identification on him when he was found and police are appealing to the public to try and trace his family.

A Camden police spokesman said: "Due to his poor state of health police are keen to trace his family as soon as possible."

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Officers have released a photograph of the man in the hope that a family member or friend may recognise him and come forward.

He is of light skinned black or Asian origin and it is possible that he may be homeless.

Anyone who can help identify this man should call Camden Police at Central North Command Unit on 101.

