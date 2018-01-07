The video will start in 8 Cancel

Harrow-based rapper Honey G stunned viewers after ditching the gold tracksuit and sunglasses on Channel 5 makeover show 100% Hotter.

The former X Factor contestant traded in her trackies and snap back get up for a black dress and replaced her shades with smoky eye make up on the show.

The 36-year-old, real name Anna Georgette Gilford, told the team of stylists she never leaves home without her sunglasses.

"I wear my sunglasses in the rain, course I do," said Honey G.

"I take my image very seriously, so I expect they'll have a challenge on their hands because I'm not easily impressed.

"Sometimes my friends say I want to see Anna now, not Honey G.

"I feel like now, after X Factor, I'm more Honey G and not Anna."

The Harrow rapper started her own record label in April 2017 after being dropped from Simon Cowell's Syco records.

Honey G grabbed attention and admirers during her stint on X Factor in 2016 and managed to land fifth place, despite being criticised for being a "novelty act" by judge Nicole Scherzinger.

Referencing her straight, feathered hair, she added: "I always wear my hair like this."

However when it came to her makeover, the snapback was replaced with long, wavy extensions to tie in with the new classy look.

Viewers were left shocked at the overhaul and Honey G herself exclaimed: "I feel confident now. I don't know what to say, I really don't."

*Celebrity 100% Hotter is on Channel 5 at 10pm on Thursday.

